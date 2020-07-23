Every Xbox Series X Game Confirmed and Rumored for Tomorrow's Event

✖

Tomorrow, the big Xbox Series X and Xbox One games event is set to go down. Ahead of the event, Microsoft has said there will be no business or console news, just games. In other words, it looks like we won't hear anything about the Xbox Series X's release date or price point. The rumored Xbox Series S won't rear its head either. What will rear its head though is plenty of games. Some of these games, like Halo Infinite and Everwild, have been confirmed for the event. Others, like Fable 4 are just rumored for now.

There's going to be lots of games, and in the build-up to the event, there's been a lot of news, rumors, leaks, and reports about what games will and won't be there. It's all been a bit confusing, which is why we created this article.

Below, you can check out every game confirmed and rumored for the event, separated into a few different categories:

Confirmed:

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Everwild

Announced And Likely to Make an Appearance:

Age of Empires IV

Battletoads

CrossfireX

Hellblade II

Wasteland III

Flight Simulator

Grounded

Tell Me Why

(Photo: Xbox)

Unannounced Games That Are Heavily Rumored

Fable 4

Forza 8

(Photo: Xbox)

Unannounced Games That Are Less Rumored:

Perfect Dark Reboot

New Banjo-Kazooie

New Obsidian RPG

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered

(Photo: BioWare)

Of course, there will likely be plenty of games not listed here at the event. However, these are the games, especially from Xbox Game Studios, being linked to the event.

The Xbox Series X is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Xbox Series X click here or peep the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What games are you hoping and expecting to see tomorrow?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.