Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 Update Release Date & Teaser Trailer Revealed

The latest entry to the HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero, is about to get its second major update of 2025. The team at HoYoverse just confirmed the title and release date for Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6. This latest installment will be called “Among the Forgotten Ruins” and is set to arrive for all platforms on March 12th. In addition to confirming the release date for the new content, Zenless Zone Zero has revealed a new teaser trailer showing off the upcoming additions to the game.

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest release from the creators of the popular Genshin Impact. This free-to-play urban fantasy is set in a world beset by the “Hollows” calamity, where New Eridu is the last remaining vestige of civilization. It launched in July 2024 and is currently in Version 1.5, meaning new players can still join in the fun without feeling too far behind ahead of the latest update.

The last major update for Zenless Zone Zero arrived in early January of this year, starting the “Astra-nomical Moment” chapter. Many players are no doubt ready for the game’s next update, which will add more story content along with optimized mechanics, new characters, and more. When it launches on March 12th, Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. For now, players can get a sneak peek via the teaser trailer for the new chapter.

In the trailer, players get a preview of brand-new S-Rank character Trigger, who will debut with the new update along with two other new banners. The trailer also highlights the new story chapter that begins with the 1.6 update, which will share more about Anby’s past and true identity while also unlocking new abilities for this playable character.

The 1.6 update will add more story content to Zenless Zone Zero. In this installment, a new main story chapter called “Bury Your Tears with the Past” will begin. This stories see the Proxies fighting against several factions to secure an artifact that’s related to the secrets of the Sacrifice. Hugo and Vivian are closing in on the Proxies as well, making their intentions as friend or foe unclear. More information about Anby’s past will also emerge, along with the new ally and playable character banner, Trigger.

In fact, there will be a total of eight banners, released in two phases. The new Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 banners are:

Phase 1

Solider 0 Anby – New S-Rank Electric Attack

Burnice White – Returning S-Rank Fire Anomaly

Pulchra – New A-Rank Physical Stun

Ben Bigger – Returning A-Rank Fire Defense

Phase 2

Trigger – New S-Rank Electric Stun

Zhu Yuan – Returning S-Rank Ether Attack

Lucy – Returning A-Rank Fire Support

Billy Kid – Returning A-Rank Physical Attack

Mysterious new events await in Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6

Version 1.6 will also introduce a new boss, Gepetto in Hollow Zero, along with new in-game events. This includes two new giveaway events, along with several story quest and challenge events, including:

All New Program Login Event

Trigger & Silver Soldier Anby TV Schedule Event

Hollow Zero: Shattered Edge

March On, Tiny Titan!

Little Knight’s Big Charge

Delivery Cat Woes

Virtual World: Battle Storm

Data Bounty: Combat Simulation

Advanced Bounty: RutineCleanup

“En-Nah” Into Your Lap

There will also be a new gameplay mode, Hollow Zero: Dancing on Strings, that lets players test their skills.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now on PS5, PC, and mobile devices. The update will arrive for these platforms simultaneously on March 12th, letting all players jump right into the new content when it releases.