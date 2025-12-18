Best Video Game Remakes & Remasters Worth Playing in 2025 and 2026

You know that feeling when you boot up a favorite game from your childhood and realize it… hasn’t aged quite as gracefully as your nostalgic brain remembered? That’s where the current remake boom becomes your best friend. We’re living through a golden era of developers taking beloved classics and giving them the full current-gen treatment. These aren’t coming with just a quick visual polish, either. There’s genuine care going into updating controls, accessibility, and quality-of-life improvements that make these games feel fresh again.

Whether you’re introducing younger gamers to the legendary titles you played when you were their age, or want to experience old favorites without fighting dated mechanics (or searching for those ancient consoles to play them on), this year’s lineup of remakes and remasters offers something special for every type of player and taste.

2025’s Must-Play Remakes

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

If you’ve never experienced Kojima’s stealth masterpiece, or if you bounced off the original’s wonky camera angles, this is your moment. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is entirely rebuilt with an over-the-shoulder perspective that finally lets you appreciate the incredible level design without wrestling with fixed camera positions.

What makes this remake special is how it preserves the original’s bizarre charm (yes, the ladder-climbing sequence is still there… and it’s still amazing) while making the stealth mechanics feel as smooth as Metal Gear Solid V. New players get an accessible entry point to one of gaming’s most beloved stories, while veterans can finally play through those jungle infiltration sequences without constantly fighting the controls.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Square Enix finally did what tactical RPG fans have been begging for: a complete ground-up rebuild of Final Fantasy Tactics with updated UI design and full voice acting. If you’ve ever been curious about tactical JRPGs, but found the original’s interface intimidating, this remake removes every barrier between you and one of the genre’s finest stories.

The political intrigue of Ivalice feels more engaging than ever with professional voice work, and the new difficulty options mean you can focus on the narrative without getting stuck on brutal difficulty spikes. Strategy veterans still get the deep job system and complex battlefield tactics, but newcomers aren’t thrown into the deep end without a life preserver.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Following the massive success of the THPS 1 + 2 remake, Vicarious Visions (now part of Blizzard) has delivered another arcade-perfect revival. They’ve added new levels, expanded character rosters, and included quality-of-life improvements that make the experience feel both nostalgic and completely current.

The physics feel exactly right. It’s the perfect balance of realistic skateboarding and video game absurdity that made the originals so addictive. From chasing high scores or just thrashin’ around iconic levels with a killer (also updated) soundtrack, this remake captures everything that made Tony Hawk games a cultural phenomenon.

2026’s Most Anticipated

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Square Enix is giving the full remake treatment to one of the series’ most ambitious entries. The original Dragon Quest VII’s time-traveling narrative and massive scope are getting modern battle systems and streamlined progression that should make this epic more accessible to contemporary audiences.

Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake

The collaboration between Rockstar and Remedy to remake the original Max Payne noir classics has serious potential. The original games’ iconic bullet-time mechanics and hard-boiled storytelling could be incredible with today’s graphics capabilities and more refined controls.

This is shaping up to be one of the biggest remake releases of 2026, with potentially huge preorder options and limited editions. Fingers crossed, at least.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Perhaps the most anticipated remake in rumored development, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’s return promises to bring one of gaming’s greatest RPGs to modern audiences. The original’s deep character customization and branching narrative could be extraordinary with contemporary production values.

While release timing remains uncertain—especially considering the (literally) JUST announced new KOTOR game, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic—this title will certainly remain on plenty of people’s wishlists.

Other Remakes Worth Your Time

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Nintendo’s approach to this remake shows remarkable restraint and wisdom. Instead of completely overhauling the art style of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, they’ve enhanced the paper aesthetic with subtle improvements that make everything pop without losing the original’s distinctive charm. The turn-based combat feels as engaging as ever, and the writing (which was already some of Nintendo’s funniest) holds up remarkably well.

Shadow of the Colossus

Bluepoint Games’ reconstruction of Team Ico’s masterpiece remains one of the most visually stunning experiences available on PlayStation hardware. Each encounter in Shadow of the Colossus feels like an epic puzzle-platformer boss fight, and the enhanced visuals make these creatures feel truly massive and alive.

The minimalist storytelling and environmental design create an experience that was unlike anything else in gaming when it was originally released in 2005. It’s art… that happens to be a video game, and the technical improvements in the remake make it accessible to players who might have bounced off the original’s technical limitations.

Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth

Square Enix’s multi-part approach to remaking FFVII has created something special in a reimagining that expands and deepens the original story while modernizing every aspect of the gameplay. The real-time combat system strikes an excellent balance between action and strategy, and the character development feels more nuanced than the original.

With Part 3 on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to dive into this series. The production values are consistently excellent, and the story changes add genuine surprises even for longtime fans.

Making Smart Remake Purchases

The best remakes offer major quality-of-life improvements, visual overhauls, and accessibility options that make classic gameplay age. Poorly. They can even be better than brand-new AAA releases because you’re getting proven game design made better with today’s next-gen tech.

The remake renaissance isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and frankly, that’s fantastic news for all of us. Whether you’re discovering classics for the first time or revisiting old favorites with fresh eyes, 2025 and 2026 offer an incredible selection of refreshed masterpieces. They may just become your new go-to genre!