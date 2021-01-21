Catch All of the Pokemon Pops From Funko Fair 2021

Day 3 of Funko Fair 2021 has a sports and gaming theme, so it's no surprise that Funko delivered another wave of Pokemon Pop figures for the occasion. There aren't any exclusives this time around, which is a bit disappointing, but there are four new commons that Pokemon fans will definitely want to have in their collection.

The most notable additions to the latest Pokemon wave are Meowth and Psyduck. There's also a metallic silver Bulbasaur that commemorates Pokemon's 25th anniversary (it matches a sliver Pikachu that was released in the previous Pokemon Funko Pop wave). Finally, we have an attack stance Pikachu Pop, which is basically the Grumpy Pikachu Pop from Toy Fair in a different pose.

Pre-orders for all of the Funko Fair Pokemon Pops are live here at Walmart. They're also trickling into Amazon right here. You can keep up with all of the gaming Funko Pop releases from Day 3 of Funko Fair right here via our master list. Breakout waves from the 10-day Funko Fair event can be found here.

In other big Pokemon merch news, the Pokemon Company and The Wand Company have teamed up for a Die-Cast Poke Ball replica that's made of metal and has a premium painted finish - but that's not even the exciting part.

It also features proximity-sensing technology, which allows the Poke Ball button to glow when it senses motion. Plus, pressing the button will change the light color of the Poke Ball or start a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. Finally, each Poke Ball will be packaged in special presentation case complete with a numbered hologram for authentication and multi-colored lights that shine whenever someone opens the display case. You can see it in action in the video above.

Pre-orders for the Poke Ball replica are live here on Amazon and here at Zavvi for $99.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.