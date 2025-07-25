Demon Slayer and Naruto Get Festive Holiday Funko Plus Pops

New Demon Slayer and Naruto Funko Pop Plus figures are up pre-order, which is nothing new as Funko keeps new figures coming from these popular anime franchises on an almost weekly basis. However, these are the first releases in the collection that have a Christmas theme.

Fans of the long-running and incredibly popular anime series Demon Slayer will find main characters Nezuko and Tanjiro sporting elf costumes. Meanwhile, master and apprentice, Kakashi and Naruto are competing for the role of Santa Claus for those OG Naruto fans out there. As Pop Pluses, each figure will have more elaborate designs and details than the standard Funko Pop line-up. These figures can be pre-ordered starting today here at Entertainment Earth and should be available here on Amazon soon. Read below for for some information on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and make sure to keep tabs on our weekly roundup for the latest and greatest Funko Pop figure releases.

Naruto and Demon Slayer Anime Holiday Funko Pops pre-order at ee

The first entry in the anime’s movie trilogy finale, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, has premiered in Japan, and crazy reviews have started to roll in about the experience. Apparently this new film is “the best Ufotable production ever” and “the most beautiful looking anime movie,” basically saying that the new movie is going to blow the socks off of any and all Demon Slayer fans. Unfortunately those of us in the US will have to wait our turn, as the new film isn’t set to hit our theaters until September 12. But at least we know the experience will be a “rollercoaster of emotions.”

The official description of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle goes as follows:

“As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Demons ignites.”



