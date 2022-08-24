New The Nightmare Before Christmas Hot Topic Collection Includes The Oogie Boogie Cardigan

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome to the ComicBook.com Disney hub for Halloween! Below you'll find a bunch of Disney's best new releases for Halloween 2022, and the latest addition comes from Hot Topic, who have launched another collection inspired by Tim Burton's iconic 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Hot Topic's new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, hoodies, skirts, leggings and more. You can browse through it all right here. The crown jewel of the collection is an amazing Oogie Boogie drape cardigan, which includes a design covered in worm and stitches with a pointed hood with Oogie Boogies face. At the time of writing, you can grab the cardigan here with a 20% discount in standard and plus sizes.

The items in The Nightmare Before Christmas Hot Topic collection would pair perfectly with high top sneakers that launched earlier this week. The collection includes a Jack Skellington edition with a bowtie and moon silhouette design and a patchwork Sally design with spiders.

You can order the new The Nightmare Before Christmas shoes here at FUN.com for $49.99 each in unisex sizes for the Jack Skellington design and women's sizes for Sally. These sneakers look pretty fantastic, and you can't beat the price. The best part is that The Nightmare Before Christmas is pretty much a year round thing at this point, so you can wear them at all times. You can check out more of FUN's merch based on this Tim Burton classic right here.

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is traditionally celebrated on November 1st and November 2nd. It's a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses. Loungefly is getting in on the festivities with an amazing Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Mickey Mouse Mini-Backpack. It even glows in the dark!

The Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Mickey Mouse Mini-Backpack is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $69.99 with free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout. It is expected to arrive in September. In addition to the glow deco, the backpack features a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny silver hardware, and an enamel zipper charm. It measures approximately 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches wide.

You know we're getting close to Halloween when Disney sets up their spooky shop. They've done just that with a new crop of costumes, decorations, accessories, and more. Naturally, fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, and Hocus Pocus will be especially excited about the new offerings.

You can shop Disney's official Halloween Shop right here, and we've picked out some of our favorite items in the list below. This includes some fantastic new items that have been added since the Halloween shop opened earlier this month. Keep in mind that orders of $75 or more will ship free using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Speaking of Hocus Pocus, a sequel to the beloved film, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, is headed to Disney+ on September 30th. a synopsis for the upcoming film can be found below.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Belisa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics") and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray"), Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise) and David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") serving as executive producers.