Dragon Ball Z Is the First Anime Funko Pop Advent Calendar

It appears that 2020 is the year that Funko's Pocket Pop advent calendars for the holidays move beyond Harry Potter, Marvel, and Fortnite. This year we're getting a horror-themed Halloween advent calendar, a Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar (that can be used for Christmas or Halloween), and the very first anime-themed Pop advent calendar in the form of Dragon Ball Z.

Funko's Dragon Ball Z advent calendar includes 24 Pocket Pops based on characters from the series. As you can see in the picture above, Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, and Piccolo are confirmed for the set, but the remaining figures will remain a surprise - as they should. Pre-orders for the DBZ advent calendar are available via the links below. Reserve one while you can because it is going to be hugely popular for the holidays.

The Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop advent calendar was revealed as part of Funko's Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event, which runs through July 29th. You can keep up to date on all of the new releases via our Funko page.

Now that a Dragon Ball Z Pop advent calendar has been released, we know it's only a matter of time before My Hero Academia follows suit. Stay tuned.

