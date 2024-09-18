Funko Drops a New Wave of Disney Villains Pops (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Disney Villains Funko Pops )

With Halloween right around the corner, it's a good time for Funko to get back into the Disney Villains game with a new wave of Pop figures that are getting their official reveal here at Comicbook! The collection includes Gaston, Jafar, and Yzma, but we're expecially excited by the all-new Mother Gothel and the Ursula's Lair Pop Town.

A full breakdown of the new Disney Villains Funko Pop wave can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (flat $7.95 fshipping fee that becomes free after $99 – includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon now. You can also find them here directly from Funko. Note that Funko's massive Funniversary sale ends today.

POP Disney: Villains S5- Gaston ($11.99): With an ego larger than his muscles, Pop! Gaston is determined to marry the most beautiful woman in your Beauty and the Beast collection, Belle! Prepare for this hunter's grand entrance as he takes his place in your Disney Villains set. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.3-inches tall.

POP Disney: Villains S5- Jafar ($11.99): Pop! Jafar has taken over Agrabah as the new Sultan! Now, this scheming advisor is ready to take his place in your Disney Villains set. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.9-inches tall.

POP Disney: Villains S5- Mother Gothel ($11.99): Pop! Mother Gothel is searching for Rapunzel and the trail has led her to your Tangled collection! This devious manipulator is determined to keep the lost princess's identity a secret and prove she knows best when she takes her place in your Disney Villains set. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.75-inches tall.

POP Disney: Villains S5- Yzma ( $11.99): Pop! Yzma is eager to steal Kuzco's throne through poisonous means. Beware this scheming advisor when she arrives to take her place in your Disney Villains collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.35-inches tall.

POP Towns: Villains S5- Ursula's Lair ($34.99): Unfortunate souls welcome! Swim on over to POP! Town Ursula's Lair and dive into a contract with POP! Ursula! Her beloved companions, Flotsam and Jetsam, are at her side, ready to show you the way. But beware, this sea witch may try to steal your voice. Vinyl figures are approximately 4.85 and 6.15-inches tall.

(Photo: LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney Set )

Speaking of Disney classics LEGO officially launched the LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney (21352) set last week, which is based on the winning design of last year's LEGO Ideas 100 Years of Fairytales challenge. It's available to pre-order from LEGO now, and at a pretty magical price – $99.99 for a 1103-piece set. It's set to arrive on October 1st.

The main highlight of the set is Mickey Mouse in his sorcerer's apprentice outfit, though it includes nods to other legendary scenes from the last 100 years of Disney. This includes Geppetto on a raft in Pinocchio, Lilo surfing in Lilo & Stitch, Simba atop Pride Rock in The Lion King, Bruno at Madrigal House in Encanto, the magic Brooms carrying water in Fantasia, Sebastian the crab and Flounder the fish in The Little Mermaid, and the first-ever LEGO minifigure of Belle from Beauty and the Beast with the enchanted rose.