Funko Launches Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Pop Figures

Sonic the Hedgehog won't turn 30 until 2021, but Funko is getting started early with a collection of Pop figures in celebration of the milestone. This appears to be the first of many anniversary releases that Sonic fans have to look forward to.

The first wave of Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary Funko Pops include a running classic Sonic figure and a Silver Sonic of the future figure in the standard lineup. Exclusives include a flocked (fuzzy) variant of classic Sonic and a glow-in-the-dark version of Silver Sonic. Pre-order info for all of these Pop figures can be found below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Running Sonic Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Entertainment Earth

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Silver Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Entertainment Earth

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Running Sonic Flocked Pop! Vinyl Figure - Funko Shop exclusive (coming soon)

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Silver GITD Pop! Vinyl Figure - Hot Topic exclusive (Coming Soon)

In other Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary merch news, Dark Horse Books has unveiled the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia, which you can pre-order from Amazon now. According to the listing, the book will cover the series from the days of Sega Genesis through to the present, with in-depth looks at the characters and series lore.

