Funko Pop Buy 2, Get 2 Free Sale is Back at Hot Topic Today Only

Funko fans have a rare opportunity to score buy 2, get 2 free Pop figures at Hot Topic, but only until the end of the day today, September 14th. Over 170 Pop figures are eligible for the sale, and the lineup includes some pretty great stuff (even some exclusives). You can shop the sale right here while it lasts, but we've picked out a few gems to get you started below.

On a related note, Funko's Batman of Earth -44 aka the Murder Machine Pop figure launched recently, and it's a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here for $12.50. You can also grab it here on eBay when it sells out for good. If you're super lucky you'll get a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant (or you could just grab the Chase directly here on eBay).You can learn more about Funko Pop figures in the Dark Nights: Metal series right here.

While you're at it, you might want to check out some of the other big Funko exclusives that dropped in recent days:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.