Funko Pop Buy 2, Get 2 Free Sale is Back at Hot Topic Today Only
Funko fans have a rare opportunity to score buy 2, get 2 free Pop figures at Hot Topic, but only until the end of the day today, September 14th. Over 170 Pop figures are eligible for the sale, and the lineup includes some pretty great stuff (even some exclusives). You can shop the sale right here while it lasts, but we've picked out a few gems to get you started below.
- Funko Dragon Ball Super Pop! Animation Fused Zamasu (Enlargement) Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko Ghost Pop! Rocks Papa Nihil Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko Gremlins Pop! Rides Gizmo In Red Car Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko Dc Comics Wonder Woman 1984 Pop! Wonder Woman (Golden Eagle Armor) Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko Marvel X-Men Pop! Rogue Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko Marvel Fantastic Four Pop! Human Torch Vinyl Bobble-Head Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko Fullmetal Alchemist Pop! Animation King Bradley Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive
- Disney Hercules Pop! Zeus Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko Dragon Ball Z Pop! Animation Vegeta (Training) Vinyl Figure
- Funko Disney Mulan Pop! Rides Mushu Riding Panda Vinyl Figure 2020 Spring Convention Exclusive
- Funko Marvel Venom Pop! Tees Venomized Groot T-Shirt & Glow-In-The-Dark Vinyl Bobble-Head Hot Topic Exclusive
On a related note, Funko's Batman of Earth -44 aka the Murder Machine Pop figure launched recently, and it's a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here for $12.50. You can also grab it here on eBay when it sells out for good. If you're super lucky you'll get a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant (or you could just grab the Chase directly here on eBay).You can learn more about Funko Pop figures in the Dark Nights: Metal series right here.
