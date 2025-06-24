Hot Topic’s New Studio Ghibli Collection Is Perfect for Summer

Hot Topic and Her Universe are back with another collection inspired by the iconic animated films of Studio Ghibli, this time with cool looks for Summer 2025. The new collection focuses on more than a few of the classic films; Ponyo, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, and you can check out all of the designs right here.

If you ask us, the Our Universe My Neighbor Totoro Color-Block Hoodie is a standout. Not only does it look comfortable and cozy with a matching color palette to fit the vibe (an earthy tan and green), the embroidered Soot Sprites complete the feel. Plus, the back includes a giant Totoro print to truly seal the deal. If you’re looking for something truly original, the Ponyo Fishing Vest is something you don’t see every day, plus you’ll be completely set for your next trip out on the water. Prices range from roughly $20 – $50 (many are currently 30% off), and plus sizes are available. Check out the entire collection below.

The last collection of Studio Ghibli merch dropped from Her Universe and Hot Topic was this Spring 2025 lineup, which featured the Her Universe Studio Ghibli My Neighbor Totoro Bucket Hat. Totoro’s face and ears absolutely sold me on this one as the adorable cuddly creature looks fantastic in bucket hat form

Her Universe, the fashion company in charge of the above Studio Ghibli drop, was founded by actress and entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein. The legendary Star Wars actress who voiced Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars noticed the lack of representation for women in the fan base, stating that “Her Universe [is hoping] to change the perception that science fiction and fantasy is just for boys, [that] Her Universe is the place for fangirls to step into the spotlight and be heard, recognized and rewarded.”

