Hundreds of Funko Pops are Buy One, Get One 50% Off
Today is the second and final day of Amazon's October Prime Day sale, but you'll have to look elsewhere for deals on Funko Pops. Amazon's collection of discounted Prime Day Pop figures is underwhelming to say the least. Fortunately, Entertainment Earth has stepped into fill the void with their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale. Nearly 1000 in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, and that includes exclusives. What's more, you'll get free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout, so you can really load up.
You can shop Entertainment Earth's B1G1 50% off sale on Funko Pops here at Entertainment Earth (sorted by bestsellers) while the sale lasts. Keep in mind that new Pops will be added as they come in-stock, so keep checking back in for additional options. On the flip side, Pops will disappear when they sell out – this is especially true for exclusives and discount Pops labeled "not mint". We've picked out a handful of the best Funko Pops from the sale below to get you started.
- Avengers Loki with Scepter Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Bleach Fully Hollowfied Ichigo Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive, Not Mint
- The Little Mermaid Ariel Blue Translucent Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Hunter x Hunter Killua Zoldyck Godspeed Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive
- Naruto Sage Madara Uchiha (Six Paths) Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Attack on Titan Pop! Vinyl Figure Case of 6
- Naruto Izumo Kamizuki Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Wall-E and Eve Pop! Vinyl Moment
- The Office Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar
- Jurassic World: Dominion Giganotosaurus Jumbo 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure
If you're looking for more on everything Funko, you can keep up with the latest and greatest Pop figure releases right here. Some recent headlines include:
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Pre-Orders Include an Exclusive Funko Pop
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Pop Figure Reveals New Black Panther Costume
- Here's Where to Get New York Comic Con 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives
- Funko X-Men BAMF Nightcrawler Deluxe Pop Drops As a Previews Exclusive