Marvel Launches a WandaVision Fashion Collection on Amazon

It feels like an official announcement regarding the premiere date for Marvel's WandaVision on Disney+ is imminent (it's launching in 2020 - most likely in December). The first Funko Pops from the show debuted yesterday, and Marvel announced that a range of WandaVision t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies from the show are now available to order on Amazon. Releases like these are usually a good sign that something is coming.

Many of the designs have the same '50s retro flair that we've seen in the WandaVision trailer and Pop figures. That said, the Wanda and Vision in Halloween costumes shirt will definitely be fun this month, as will the "We Are An Unusual Couple" Halloween costume shirt. Couples wearing the same clothes can be cringy at times, but we think you can definitely get away with this one. If you wear the shirt after Halloween, it only makes what it says more true.

Beyond that you'll find designs with the Marvel Studios WandaVision logo, a retro cartoon Wanda and Vision design, a design based on the series poster, a retro Westview design, and more.

You can shop the entire WandaVision fashion collection here on Amazon with prices that range from $22.99 for t-shirts to $47.99 for hoodies. You can take a closer look at some of the best designs in the gallery below.

