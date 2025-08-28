McFarlane Toys Adding Colossus, Wolverine, and Deadpool To Marvel Lineup

McFarlane Toys is back again this week with new additions to their 1:10 scale Marvel statues inspired by iconic comic book covers. Following the Spider-Man Day drop from earlier this month, the new wave will include X-Men’s Colossus, positioned as he is on the cover of X-Men #1. Wolverine is also here, inspired by the cover of Wolverine #85. Lastly, fans will find the Merc with a Mouth in a recreation of Deadpool #1.

If you’ve been collecting McFarlane Toys Marvel statue lineup, the Colossus, Deadpool, and Wolverine additions will be available to pre-order on August 29 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. At that time we expect them to be available here at Entertainment Earth, but they should also turn up on Amazon and possibly at Walmart. Direct retailer links will be added below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

McFarlane Toys Colossus 1:10th scale collectible with scene inspired by X-Men #1 – See here at Entertainment Earth / See here on Amazon (Coming 8/29 at 12pm ET)

McFarlane Toys Wolverine 1:10th scale collectible with scene inspired by Wolverine #85 – See here at Entertainment Earth / See here on Amazon (Coming 8/29 at 12pm ET)

McFarlane Toys Deadpool 1:10th scale collectible with scene inspired by Deadpool #1 – See here at Entertainment Earth / See here on Amazon (Coming 8/29 at 12pm ET)

As noted, Spider-Man Day 2025 (August 1st) saw the release of several 1:10 scale Spider-Man themed statues from McFarlane Toys. These releases included Ghost-Spider, aka Spider Gwen as she appeared on the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 from J. Scott Campbell. The second 1:10 scale statue available for Spider-Man Day is especially interesting in that it is inspired by the classic comic corner box that can be seen on the cover of Spider-Man comics. The third statue is also going a fan favorite as it is in 1:6 scale and is based on Todd McFarlane’s iconic cover for Spider-Man #1. You can order yours via the links below.

