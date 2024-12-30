McFarlane Toys Dark Knight Camouflage Tumbler Now at Lowest Price Ever

Back in May of this year, McFarlane released two new exclusive 7-inch scale vehicles in their DC Multiverse Gold Label lineup – the Camouflage Tumbler from The Dark Knight Rises and Lucius Fox and Tumbler 2-pack from The Dark Knight. While the Tumbler 2-pack sold out pretty quickly upon release, the Amazon exclusive Camouflage Tumbler is now available at an all-time low price of $48.99, 30% down from the original price of $69.99. Just keep in mind that it’s a lightning deal that will disappear when fully claimed. Additional details are available below.

The Batman Tumbler seems relatively functional, with an opening cockpit and working rubber wheels. While the Tumbler doesn’t include a figure, it does have space for two 7” scale figures, so you can use any of your McFarlane 7” figures in this one. Lastly, you’ll also receive a collectible art card. If this camouflaged tumbler from The Dark Knight is something you’ve been looking to add to your collection, then now’s the time to head over. You can grab it from Amazon right here.

Any Batman fans who were paying attention this holiday weekend heard the news that The Batman II was pushed back again for the second time this year, now slated for October 1, 2027. With the recent run of Max’s The Penguin, the interest in Batman II had probably been at its highest since the release of the first film in 2022. While fans were obviously bummed that an entire year had been added to the wait time, DC Studio’s new CEO James Gunn ran to X to clear the air.

“To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels,” he wrote. “7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3,” he said.

“The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already),” he posted. “Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.” The film was pushed back for the script last time as well.

Obviously a push-back like this is disappointing, but so far, I put my trust into Gunn and Reeves to bring us another fantastic Batman tale. Hopefully we won’t be disappointed.