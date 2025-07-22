McFarlane Toys Peacemaker Action Figure Is About To Drop

McFarlane Toys is set to have a busy week with San Diego Comic-Con 2025 happening this weekend. For starters, you can expect a 12-inch figure by DOOM and new Fallout Elite Edition releases along with a wave of Walmart Collector Con exclusives. There will also be a figure inspired by the DC hero, well sorta hero, Peacemaker! With the second season of the HBO Max series staring John Cena set to drop on August 21st, and the revelation that the series will have a big role in the new DCU era, the time is right to drop this DC Mulltiverse figure.

McFarlane’s new Peacemaker 7″ Scale Deluxe Theatrical Edition Action Figure is based on Cena’s Christopher Smith / Peacemaker character and it comes complete with tight pants and large muscles. There will be accessories of course, none more important than Eagly the eagle. If you want to get your hands on it for your collection, McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse Peacemaker action figure will be available to pre-order on July 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth. It should also be available on Amazon and at Walmart. Direct links to those retailers will be added here after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Peacemaker Figure / Launches at 9am PT / 12pm ET on July 24th. order at entertainment Earth (Coming Soon)

As noted, the second season of Peacemaker is expected to play a huge part in the DC Universe, as DC Studios CEO James Gunn penned the entire second season and also stepped behind the camera as a director for multiple episodes. A new trailer for the second season of the show premiered last week, and it clears some things up for the fans who wondered how Peacemaker would be making his way from the old DCEU to the new DCU.

According to Comicbook’s own Kofi Outlaw, “The footage from the Peacemaker Season 2 trailer shown in theaters starts with Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) and his best pal Eagly the eagle accessing his father Auggie/White Dragon’s room of interdimensional portals. The pair ends up in the new DCU, a reality that Peacemaker quickly recognizes as brighter and more hopeful than his own – including a variant life in which he seems to be a much more respected figure.” From there it seems Peacemaker will get himself caught up in some timeline goodness, as characters from both timelines are seen battling Peacemaker and his allies.

Peacemaker Season 2 is slated to debut on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.