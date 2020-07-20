Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection Gets a Massive 43% Discount

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced a huge new expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 back in May that adds a new storyline, new playable characters, friendships, stage fatalities and more to the base game. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is for players starting from scratch. It contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins.

At the time of writing, you can grab the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for only $33.94 - $33.99 (43% off) as part of a limited-time deal here on Amazon and here at Best Buy. To put that into perspective, the Aftermath DLC alone costs $39.99 for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch right now. Direct Amazon links to the Kollection are available below.

The gameplay trailer featured below will give you a good look at what's new:

Stop what you're doing and watch this trailer immediately. We got a ton of new #MKAftermath gameplay to show! pic.twitter.com/BPJ36gPJMV — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) May 13, 2020

You can check out a trailer and full details on the contents of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion right here.

