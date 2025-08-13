New Ben 10 and Adventure Time Funko Pops Join The Cartoon Network Lineup

Funko has been on a Cartoon Network kick lately, and the latest Funko Pops to join the party are inspired by Adventure Time and Ben 10. We’ll start with the new Adventure Time Pops, which are are focused on the animated sequel series, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake ahead of the second season drop. The two new Pops feature Fionna and Cake, a body-bending, sassy, cat who also happens to be Fionna’s best friend. There’s also one exclusive on the table, Simon before he became the Ice King. Funko’s design works perfectly for Simon, with his glasses sitting low on his face and his Ice King crown in his hands.

Next up are the new Ben 10 figures, featuring Ben Tennyson himself and one of his original alien transformations, Heatblast. Commons in both sets of Funko Pops are now available to pre-order from Entertainment Earth, and should be available here on Amazon in the next 24 hours. Read below for a complete list of new Funko Pops, as well as a link to the lone exclusive in the collection.

Adventure Time Simon Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Funko Exclusive

– Funko Exclusive Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Cake Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Fionna Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Ben 10 Ben Tennyson Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Ben 10 Heatblast Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is now in the middle of production on season 2, and the showrunner behind the animated series has shared an update on how production is coming along. Warner Bros. announced, during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this month, a new movie, spin-offs and more for the Adventure Time world. Alongside all that information was a little tidbit on Fionna and Cake.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 does not currently have a release window or date, but showrunner Adam Muto revealed to Deadline that it will likely won’t be until next year at the earliest. In fact, they’re only in the “middle stages” of its production. “We’re in production right now and it’s sort of in the middle stages,” Muto stated, “I don’t think there’s a release date yet, but probably not until next year.” Hopefully more information will come soon, as the first season of Fionna and Cake was surprisingly good, bringing back the Adventure Time world perfectly.



