New Demon Slayer Funko Pops Arrive as New Movie Breaks Records in Japan

New Demon Slayer Funko Pops have just arrived, and the timing is perfect since the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been breaking records in Japan, becoming the fastest film to reach 10 billion yen. If you’re hoping to prepare yourself for the film’s arrival in the US, then this Funko drop is exactly what you need.

New characters included are Akaza, Chachamaru, and Doma, with a few Pop Pluses in the mix of regular figures. There’s also an Akaza Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain and a Tanjiro Funko Pop! Display Figure with Case, adding a bit of variety to the drop. Head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order. You will also be able to find this drop here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic soon. Head below to read the entire list of available Pops in the wave, and check out our weekly roundup to check out all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases.

Demon Slayer Akaza Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Demon Slayer Chachamaru Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Demon Slayer Nezuko (Smiling) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Demon Slayer Tanjiro (Dancing Flash) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Plus

Demon Slayer Akaza Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Demon Slayer Doma Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Plus

Demon Slayer Tanjiro Funko Pop! Display Figure with Case

Demon Slayer Mitsuri with Sword – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive

Since Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle premiered in Japan two weeks ago, the film has been breaking opening records set by the previous Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train. The film has only been gaining in popularity, as more fans continue to swarm the Japanese theaters, and now the film has officially beat the previous records. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now the fastest film to reach 10 billion yen in Japan’s history, hitting the mark in only ten days.

“As announced by Aniplex, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s first film has sold 9,104,483 tickets for 12,872,176,700 yen (which equates to about $87.10 million USD) in its first ten days at the box office. It reached the ten billion yen mark within eight days at the box office, which makes it the fastest film in Japan’s history to reach that milestone. The record was previously held by Mugen Train, which still holds the record of being the most successful film in Japan’s history overall. But if the film keeps up this trajectory, that record might get broken too.”



