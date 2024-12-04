New Marvel Funko Pops: Venom Exclusive and The Leader First Look From Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie’s first solo turn as Sam Wilson will happen when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025. That’s just around the corner, which is why the Marvel merchandising machine has been heating up in recent weeks with the launch of new Marvel Legends figures and LEGO sets. Now Funko is getting in on the action with a wave of Pop figures that includes Captain America, Red Hulk (Super-Sized), Falcon, and. Ruth Bat-Seraph / Sabra. It also includes the first official look at Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader…technically. More on those figures below, but the most exciting new Marvel Funko release today is undoubtedly the glow-in-the-dark ooze Venom, which is available here as an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

Assuming you aren’t put off by the minor spoiler (odds are an upcoming trailer featuring a closer look at The Leader isn’t far off), you can check out pictures of the new Funko Pops below. Pre-orders for the wave are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. Exclusives in the wave include Captain America (flying) and Thaddeus Ross at the Funko Shop. Target also has a collection of Cap, Falcon, and Red Hulk figures in a Comc Deco.

captain america: brave new world funko pops

It looks like the Leader is, well…green. This corroborates Tim Blake Nelson’s “stipulation” with Marvel regarding practical makeup:

“When I was asked to come back and play this character, one of my stipulations was — although, I have to admit, if they’d said no, I still would have done it…but pretending I could have a stipulation was, I begged, could you guys please let me do this practically?” Nelson told ComicBook. “I don’t want to wear dots. I’d like to have the appliance. I wanted to feel the weight of it; I wanted to look in the mirror and see myself that way, and I wanted the actors on set with whom I was interacting to see me that way. It just deepens it.”

What Is Captain America 4 About?

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization’s dark underbelly, he’ll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

Who is in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Esposito announced at San Diego Comic-Con that he is playing the Serpent Society villain Sidewinder. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.