Star Wars Metallic Stormtrooper Funko Pop and Tee Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko is currently in the midst of their Festival of Fun 2022 event, but they found time to launch a new Star Wars Pop & Tee pack. This time, a metallic Stormtrooper Funko Pop variant is packed in with a t-shirt in sizes small to x-large. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth priced at $29.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). Just use the dropdown to pick your size, and keep in mind that x-large will likely be the first to go.

Just in time for Disney+ Day and the 2022 D23 Expo this past weekend, Funko opened up pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Pop and Tee pack. Once again, you can pre-order the set here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 in sizes small to x-large (free shipping on US orders of $39+ using the code FALLFREE22).

Note that the Boba Fett Pop figure in the set appears has metallic finish, which makes it distinct from the figure in the standard Mandalorian lineup. That figure is currently available here on Amazon for $5.66.

Finally, Funko recently launched a Back to the Future Pop & Tee set that includes a glow-in-the-dark variant of the Doc with mind reading helmet Pop figure that was released in 2020. The t-shirt design features the same Pop figure with Doc Brown's famous "Great Scott" catchphrase.

You can reserve a copy of the Back to the Future Pop & Tee set here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 in sizes small to x-large. You can shop the rest of EE's new Pop figure releases right here if you need something to put you over the $39 threshold.

Speaking of new Pop figure releases, Funko has been grinding as usual. You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest new Funko Pops right here. Some recent headlines include: