Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Kraven the Hunter

Funko has added the sixth Pop figure to their Amazon exclusive Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December, Sandman in April, Mysterio in June, and Electro only a week ago. Today, Kraven the Hunter joined the wave. When complete, the seven Pops in the collection will combine to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". A breakdown of the current pre-orders in the series can be found below.

Note that the teaser image that Funko provided has omitted the previously announced Mysterio for two releases running, so there is only one more release to go, not two as the teaser suggests. The original Sinister 6 lineup is locked in, so we assume that Spider-Man will be the 7th and final Pop in the collection. Look for it to arrive in the coming weeks, though the way things are going Funko might end up revealing Mysterio for the second time before finally getting to Spider-Man. They must be aware of the error, so it might be that it isn't an error at all and the figure is getting remodeled. This article will update with new info as it becomes available, so stay tuned.

From the official description:

"The Marvel Sinister Six series sets a whole new scene in your collection and it is exclusively available here. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Sinister Six series is comprised of 7 brand new unique figures, which have bases that nest together to form a larger set display. Collect all the Marvel Sinister Six Deluxe Pop! figures to see the full "picture" in your collection, starting with Deluxe Pop! Doc Oc. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall and comes in a window display box".

The new collection follows other Amazon-exclusive Marvel Funko Pop series like Victory Shawarma, Avengers Assemble, Year of the Shield, Year of the Spider, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar.