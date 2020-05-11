Star Wars: The Clone Wars Captain Rex Hot Toys Figure Launches Today

Star Wars: The Clone Wars came to an end earlier this month on Disney+, and the final episode really hit home for fans on an emotional level. An epic 12-year journey as come to an end, but the good news is that Hot Toys hasn't finished their work with the series just yet. Their stunning sixth-scale figures from the series continues today with the release of Captain Rex!

The Hot Toys TMS018 Clone Captain Rex figure features an interchangeable head sculpt, his signature dual blaster pistols, a detachable jetpack, Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper helmet, and a figure base. Pre-orders for the figure are expected to go live for pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, May 11th. The official feature breakdown can be found below along with a gallery of images.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Rex in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, and detailed skin texture

One (1) newly developed interchangeable Captain Rex helmet with weathering effect and three (3) interchange devices (macrobinoculars, rangefinder, and torch)

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of hands for holding gun

One (1) relaxed left hand

One (1) opened right hand

Three (3) gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Captain Rex armor with distinctive blue details and weathering effects

One (1) blue pauldron with black chest pouch

One (1) belt with attached command skirts and pistol holsters

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of white colored boots with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

Two (2) blaster pistols

Accessories:

One (1) Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper helmet with orange colored pattern and weathering effect

One (1) magnetically attachable jetpack with two (2) real-like thruster fire accessories

Specially designed desert-themed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Release date: Approximately Q2 – Q3, 2021

