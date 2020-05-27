The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Available to Pre-Order in Standard and Deluxe Editions

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

If there is a big video game release on the horizon with stunning visuals, there's a pretty good chance that Dark Horse has an art book in the pipeline for it. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is no exception. Over the Memorial Day weekend, Dark Horse Books and Ubisoft announced that The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available in both standard and Deluxe Editions - much like they did earlier this year with The Last of Us Part II.

The standard, hardcover edition of the book clocks in at 192 pages and promises an "insider's look at the immersive art direction of Assassin's Creed Valhalla" that features "iconic artworks ranging from stunning settings to brutal weapons, as well as developer insights". The Deluxe Edition adds an exclusive cover, decorative slipcase, and a lithograph print. It also includes a slightly longer 208 page count.

At the time of writing The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $39.99. The Deluxe Edition is available here on Amazon for $79.99. Note that you won't be charged until the book ships and you'll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs during the pre-order period. That's a good thing, because a discount in the 30% to 40% range is a virtual certainty for both versions.

A release date for the books hasn't been officially announced (the December 31st date is a placeholder), which makes sense because we don't know exactly when Assassin's Creed Valhalla will hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, you can expect that the game and the art books will arrive at some point during the holiday season.

Details on Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-orders, release dates, and the Collector's Edition can be found here. An official description for the game reads:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

