The Final Funko Pop Deals of 2022

By Sean Fallon

At this stage of the game, it's best to do your last minute shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. However, Funko is closing out 2022 with a handful of deals on Pop figures that are still worth a look. There's a little something for everyone, and you can find all of the details you need below. 

Funko Pop Deals on Amazon: Deals on dozens of Amazon exclusive Funko Pops, including figures from series like Star Wars Duel of the Fates and Battle at Echo Base, Marvel's Victory Shawarma, and more. Discounts go as high as 79% off. 

See Amazon's Funko Sale

Funko Pop Deals at Entertainment Earth: Save up to 60% off on a range of Funko Pops that includes Previews Exclusives. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22. 

See Entertainment Earth's Funko Sale
Funko Pop Deals at the Funko Shop:  Funko is discounting all of their collection of holiday-themed Funko Pops by 30%. This includes Funko Shop exclusives and ornaments. 

See Holiday Deals at Funko.com

Funko Pop Deals at GameStop: GameStop is running a 20% off deal on hundreds of Funko Pops, which includes exclusives, mystery boxes and more. The only catch is that you need to be a Pro member to take advantage. 

See Funko Pop Deals at GameStop
Funko Pop Deals at Hot Topic:  Hot Topic is wrapping up 2022 with a deal that offers up to 60% off a collection of Funko Pops that includes exclusives. 

See Funko Pop Deals at Hot Topic

Funko Pop Deals at Pop In a Box: Pop In a Box is offering nearly 300 Funko Pops for only $5 each. This includes select PIAB exclusives. 

See Funko Pop Deals at PIAB

You can keep up with all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include:

