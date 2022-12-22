The Final Funko Pop Deals of 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

At this stage of the game, it's best to do your last minute shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. However, Funko is closing out 2022 with a handful of deals on Pop figures that are still worth a look. There's a little something for everyone, and you can find all of the details you need below.

Funko Pop Deals on Amazon: Deals on dozens of Amazon exclusive Funko Pops, including figures from series like Star Wars Duel of the Fates and Battle at Echo Base, Marvel's Victory Shawarma, and more. Discounts go as high as 79% off.

Funko Pop Deals at Entertainment Earth: Save up to 60% off on a range of Funko Pops that includes Previews Exclusives. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22.





Funko Pop Deals at the Funko Shop: Funko is discounting all of their collection of holiday-themed Funko Pops by 30%. This includes Funko Shop exclusives and ornaments.

Funko Pop Deals at GameStop: GameStop is running a 20% off deal on hundreds of Funko Pops, which includes exclusives, mystery boxes and more. The only catch is that you need to be a Pro member to take advantage.

Funko Pop Deals at Hot Topic: Hot Topic is wrapping up 2022 with a deal that offers up to 60% off a collection of Funko Pops that includes exclusives.

Funko Pop Deals at Pop In a Box: Pop In a Box is offering nearly 300 Funko Pops for only $5 each. This includes select PIAB exclusives.

