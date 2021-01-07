The Office Customizable Dundie Award Funko Pop is Shipping Now

The Office recently left Netflix for its new streaming home on NBCUniversal's Peacock service. Fans went into withdrawal immediately. However, there is some good news on The Office front that starts with the release of Funko's Dundie Award Pop figure, which features a chrome finish and a plaque that can be customized with a permanent or dry erase marker.

According to Michael Scott you can boost morale by awarding a Dundie for just about anything, so feel free to give yourself the Willpower award for only going to the breakroom vending machine twice during the day.

The Office chrome Dundie Award Funko Pop is an Amazon exclusive that you can order right here for $12.99. The Pop figure recently emerged from pre-order, so you can get your hands on it now.

Another bit of good news about The Office is that Peacock is offering exclusive extras with never-before-seen content - like this Matrix-themed cold open. If you want to give Peacock a try, here's what you need to know:

The standard, free tier of Peacock includes ads and doesn't include access to all of the content on the service. With this tier, you can watch the first two seasons of The Office. With Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month, you get access to every episode of The Office, along with the available bonus features and extras. Peacock Premium Plus gets you the same access for $9.99 per month, but removes all of the ads. Sign-ups for all of the options are available here.

Finally, The Office recently got a line of Little People figures that you can order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for February. This adorable collection includes Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.