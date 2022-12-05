TMNT Ultimates Figures Are Massively Discounted With New Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7's Ultimates figures are absolutely fantastic with great sculpts and tons of fun accessories. You can get them with themes that range from Godzilla to Star Trek, but we have to say that we're partial to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup. If you're a TMNT fan that's been collecting them, there's a big sale happening at Entertainment Earth that will drop the price of select figures by as much as 72%. UPDATE: New figures added!

The Under the Tree sale continues Entertainment Earth's lineup of holiday deals that kicked off on Black Friday. There are discounts on tons of items, including 7-inch TMNT Ultimates figures of Slash, Ray Fillet, Leo the Sewer Samurai, Leatherhead, and more. Many are discounted by 30% ($54.99 drops to $38.49), while others are discounted as high as 72% – all with free US shipping. However, you can save an additional 10% by using the code COMICBOOK at checkout. You can shop all of the available Super7 TMNT deals right here, and the entire Under the Tree sale here. All of the items are in stock and shipping now. The full list of eligible figures can be found below.

While you're at it, make sure to take a look at NECA's collection of Universal Monsters x TMNT Ultimate figures, which crossover our beloved turtles with classic Universal monsters. Currently, the lineup includes Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster, Leonardo as Dr. Frankenstein's assistant The Hunchback, Michelangelo as The Mummy, April O'Neil as The Bride of Frankenstein, Splinter as the vampire hunter Van Helsing, and Donatello as The Invisible Man.