KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows Debut With Derpy and Sussie

Netflix might have been caught a little off guard with the enormous success of the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which became the most popular film the streamer has ever released. That might be the reason why it has taken so long to roll out merch. The first major release in the collection came in November in the form of a 3-pack of fashion dolls featuring HUNTR/X members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from Mattel. Today marks another significant debut with the first Jazwares Squishmallows plush inspired by the film.

KPop Demon Hunters and Squishmallows collide with a 12-inch Derpy ($19.99) and an 8-inch Sussie ($14.99), which are now available to pre-order directly from Squishmallows with shipment expected for May 2026. They might also turn up here on Amazon in the coming days / weeks. In fact, these two releases appear to be the first of many.

Jazwares notes that the KPop Demon Hunters lineup “will include a wide range of plush featuring fan favorite heroes, villains, and sidekicks, all capturing the action-packed demon hunting energy of the breakout film”. Derpy and Sussie will be followed by these additional plush throughout 2026. Hopefully, Netflix can catch up with demand by the time the sequel hits in…2029.

“KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm, and we’re putting fans at the center of the action with an epic and comprehensive line of plush including, our global phenomenon Squishmallows, lets kids and collectors step into the universe that’s buzzing across screens and social media,” said Jeremy Padawer, Chief Brand Officer at Jazwares. “Being involved in fandoms such as KPop Demon Hunters reinforces our commitment to shaping products at the intersection of pop culture, collecting and play.”