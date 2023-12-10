Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Director James Wan Wants To Make Another Horror Film

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is heading to theaters this month, and the sequel sees the return of the first film's director, James Wan. While Wan may have some big blockbusters under his belt like Aquaman and Furious 7, the director is also known for horror. He's directed films such as Saw, Dead Silence, Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant. Wan has also produced many films under his Atomic Monster banner, including one of this year's biggest horror hits, M3GAN. Wan recently spoke with Collider, and revealed he's eager to return to his horror roots after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth," Wan explained of his filmography. "So, whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I'm doing a big one, I'm like, 'Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,' and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we'll see."

Is James Wan Involved With The Conjuring 4?

It's been over a year since the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and fans have been waiting for a fourth installment to the franchise. The first two movies were helmed by Wan who is returning to produce the next movie. It was announced back in October that The Conjuring 4 is in the works with Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, penning the script with Wan and Peter Safran. Johnson-McGoldrick also wrote the scripts for The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The fourth film is expected to be called The Conjuring: Last Rites. While Wan is signed on as producer, it is currently unclear who will be directing the project.

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.