Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly Call Bride of Chucky Sex Scene Their Favorite Franchise Moment

For franchise stars Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly the Chucky franchise has become a key pillar of their careers. While Brad goes all the way back to the 1988 original movie, providing the voice of the titular killer doll for almost 35 years, while Tilly would join up with 1998's Bride of Chucky, and they've been along for the ride ever since. With decades of experience behind them the pair have a lot of memories, and speaking at today's Television Critics Association panel for the TV series they pinpointed their favorite, and long time fans of the series might share the same answer.

"The night that Chucky got lucky," Dourif said in response to the question, referring to the doll sex scene in Bride of Chucky. "Because I was shocked. When Chucky had sex, I wasn't expecting to be shocked, but I was so shocked and delighted. It was fun working with Jennifer because I'd been like working all alone, but that's beside the point. Anyway, that was my favorite moment. I saw the two dolls have sex, and even though you know Jennifer and I did all that....voice only for all of that."

Tilly added, "It was really fun because the way that we work, Brad and I were in adjoining booths so we'd improvise, and I improvised, because she hasn't been adult for so long, 'Do you have a rubber?' and then Brad improvised 'Rubber? Look at me baby. I'm all rubber,' so they had unprotected sex, which led to an unplanned pregnancy which is a lesson for the kiddies...Doll sex is different from real sex, but it's a lot of fun, especially when it's with Brad."

As Jennifer referred to, the "unplanned pregnancy" between Chucky and Tiffany was a major part of the end of Bride of Chucky, leading directly to 2005's Seed of Chucky and very soon the second season of the Chucky TV series. The new batch of episodes for the show will bring back their children, with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson set to play both Glen and Glenda in the new season.

The entire first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive on SYFY and USA Network on October 9.