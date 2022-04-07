Sabrina Star Kiernan Shipka Reflects on Riverdale Crossover, Will “Always Jump” at Chance to Reprise Role

Last year saw Archie Comics fans be given the event they had been waiting years to see, as Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina dropped by Riverdale to inject her witchy experience into the adventure, with the actor recently noting that she didn’t see it as a sendoff to the character and would be excited for any chance to play the character again. With Netflix’s Chilling Adventures running for four seasons and earning a somewhat organic conclusion, it’s tough to say if that program could ever properly be revived, but knowing that her Riverdale crossover wasn’t the nail in the coffin of her character is sure to excite fans. Audiences can next see Shipka in the Roku Original series Swimming with Sharks, which premieres on April 15th.

When speaking with ComicBook.com in promotion of her new series and being asked if the Riverdale crossover revived her interest in the character or if it felt like closing a chapter in that journey, Shipka recalled, “Maybe somewhere in between the two. I love Sabrina and I will always jump at the opportunity to step back into that role, it didn’t necessarily feel like I was closing something out entirely. I love her and she’s such an important part of my life, too. So I definitely, in the foreseeable future, would not decline another opportunity to put on the headband.”

Luckily, the world of Sabrina hasn’t entirely come to an end, as series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has delivered a comic series that picks up where the TV series left off, while having also noted there was a hold on the character in the world of live-action that would last two years. In this regard, each passing day brings us potentially closer to seeing more of Sabrina, with Aguirre-Sacasa also teasing having plans for a potential movie focusing on the character.

Swimming with Sharks is described, “The highly anticipated drama led by Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka, and from Kathleen Robertson, who serves as creator and showrunner, is about the dark side of the Hollywood studio system and an assistant who turns the tables on an abusive boss. We’re all in the industry, and this entire series is one intense but intriguing situation you just can’t look away from. Filled with psychological twists and turns, the series’ gripping storylines paired with powerhouse performances will leave audiences on the edge of their seat. Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erika Alexander, Ross Butler, and Gerardo Celasco round out the incredible cast.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Sabrina Spellman. All six episodes of Swimming with Sharks debut for free on The Roku Channel on April 15th.

