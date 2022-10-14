Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic

After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.

"Breathing some life into The Shape for the last time," Castle wrote. You can check out his recording studio photo below:

Breathing some life into The Shape for the last time. pic.twitter.com/j1xw3MViGY — Nick Castle OG Shape (@ncastlez) August 11, 2022

"By the way, I'm going to be in the new one, but I won't be in the mask. Don't tell anybody," Castle recently revealed in a Cameo video. "You'll see me, you'll see this face. Yes, for the first time on camera, the actual face of Nicholas Castle."

During a chat with with Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, Jamie Lee Curtis (Laure Strode) was asked if she could share anything about the upcoming film. She said "I can't" over and over until finally giving a little teaser. "Here's my snippet: legacy," Curtis revealed. "That it really has to do with the nature of evil, and the legacy of evil."

As for Green, the director previously revealed that Halloween Ends will acknowledge the pandemic.

"Yeah. It jumps into a contemporary timeline," Green told Uproxx. "So we go from two episodes that are the same night in 2018. And then we'll get up to speed with ... It'll take place the time of its release.....So if you think about it, I mean, where we're leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place. So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma – and that's a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down."

Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14th.