HBO Max is Losing an Entire Horror Movie Franchise on Halloween

Streaming services are no stranger to losing content on a monthly basis, it happens all the time, but HBO Max is about to lose an entire horror film franchise once the clock goes from Halloween to November 1st. The streamer previously announced that all five movies in the Final Destination series will depart on October 31, so you’ve only got a couple of days to stream the “death is stalking us” franchise before it’s gone. It’s unclear where the five movies will land afterward but since they’re products of New Line Cinema it seems like they’re potentially just part of the rotating roster of WarnerMedia content available on HBO Max.

Created by Jeffrey Reddick the Final Destination franchise began back in 2000 with its first installment from X-Files alum James Wong and starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott, and Tony Todd. Telling the tale of teens that “escape death” and as a result find themselves continuously on the run from elaborate and bloody death traps. The film would go on to spawn four sequels, the last entry released ten years ago, along with a series of young adult novels and comic books.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best known for its Rube Golderberg-ian death scenarios which have included the likes of characters being “eaten” by a malfunctioning escalator, someone being sliced into pieces by a flying barbwire fence, burned alive by a busted tanning bed, and the iconic lumber truck highway wreck from Final Destination 2. Considering the success of horror movies, especially franchise reboots, in recent years it’s surprising that a new film in the series hasn’t yet been announced, but one might be on the way. Reddick previously teased that a new film was in the works but was delayed by COVID-19 and a recent report potentially revealed who might be writing the next entry.

Producer Craig Perry previously teased that the new film will instead focus on characters who regularly encounter death rather than teens who haven’t had to face it before.

“We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die,” Perry admitted to Digital Spy last year. “We rely on their good judgement, expertise, and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.”

Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3, The Final Destination, and Final Destination 5 are streaming now on HBO Max, but not for long.