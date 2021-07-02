One of the Best Halloween Movies Just Got Added to HBO Max

✖

A new month means a new batch of movies and shows have been released on the many streaming platforms. Even though we're still three months away from the best holiday of the year, Halloween, one of the best movies to watch for the spooky season has found a new streaming home. Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat, the classic horror anthology movie from 2009, is now available on HBO Max. The film joins a few other fan-favorite horror flicks that stream on the service like the Saw franchise, IT (chapters 1 & 2), The Conjuring universe, and The Shining. One of Dougherty's other films, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is also streaming there.

Produced by Legendary Pictures, one of their earliest movies, the film ties together a couple of different Halloween-set story lines bringing together werewolves, serial killers, zombies, and the film's icon of the holiday, the fan-favorite Sam. The film also starred a huge ensemble cast that includes the likes of Dylan Baker, Anna Paquin, Leslie Bibb, Tahmoh Penikett, and Brian Cox. Though the film caught on for genre fans upon its release, after sitting on a shelf for almost two years, it would gain new life as a cult hit years after its release when the Sam character would go on to be licensed in a variety of merch and even appearing at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

For many years a sequel to the movie has been in development but momentum on the project has been just as slow as the Spawn reboot. Dougherty and company announced the sequel in October of 2013 but updates since then have been sporadic.

When offering his annual update on it back in 2019, Doughterty said: "Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align."

Last year the horror streaming service Shudder debuted their 2020 "Ghoul Log," an atmospheric and Halloween specific answer to background comfort viewing like Netflix's "Fireplace for Your Home," but with a spin on Trick 'r Treat and featuring tons of references and Easter eggs.