The Ring Score Getting Released on Vinyl From Waxwork Records

The Gore Verbinski-directed The Ring is a seminal film in the world of horror, as it kicked off the trend of American remakes of Asian horror films which dominated the genre landscape for a number of years. The core concept of a deadly curse that is fueled by revenge for an unjust death was powerful on its own, with the performances and visuals helping elevate the terror of the experience, as did the score from Hans Zimmer. To celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, Waxwork Records is releasing Zimmer's score on vinyl, the first time the music will be released on vinyl. You can head to Waxwork Records to pre-order the album now before it is expected to ship in March of 2023.

Waxwork Records describes the release, "In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Waxwork Records is proud to present The Ring Original Motion Picture Music by Hans Zimmer! This long-anticipated release marks the first time that The Ring will be available on vinyl. The Ring is a 2002 supernatural horror film directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Naomi Watts and Brian Cox. It is a remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu, based on Koji Suzuki's 1991 eponymous novel. The plot follows a journalist who investigates an urban legend of a cursed videotape that seemingly kills the viewer seven days after watching it.

"The Ring was released on October 18, 2002 to positive reviews praising its atmosphere, visuals, and Watt's performance. It is one of the highest-grossing horror remakes and paved the way for English-language remakes of other Asian horror films such as The Grudge and Dark Water.

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

"The score by composed by Hans Zimmer is a dark symphonic orchestration that shifts from ghostly and melancholic to frightening and terror stricken. Constructed from a base of a piano, violins, synthesizer, and two cellos, Zimmer's score is thoroughly effective in bringing the listener into the haunting space that is The Ring with dreadfully anxious strings, mournful keys, and rolling percussion. Zimmer creates a shadowy ambiance that pulls you into the gripping ghost story.

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the full score to The Ring composed by Hans Zimmer for the very first time on vinyl as a deluxe double LP for the film's 20th Anniversary. Featuring 180-gram 'Samara & The Well' Green & Black Marbled Vinyl and 'Cursed VHS Tape' Black with White Splatter Colored Vinyl, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, new art and design by Matt Needle, exclusive liner notes by director Gore Verbinski, a 12"x12" printed insert, and enthusiastic album packaging approvals from director Verbinski and composer Hans Zimmer."

The Ring 20th-Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score features:

The Complete Score By Hans Zimmer

Available For The First Time On Vinyl

180 Gram "Samara & The Well" Green & Black Marbled Vinyl (A/B Disc)

180 Gram "Cursed VHS Tape" Black with White Splatter Vinyl (C/D Disc)

Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Exclusive Liner Notes by Director Gore Verbinski

New Artwork and Design By Matt Needle

12"x12" Printed Insert

Approvals From Director Verbinski and Composer Hans Zimmer

