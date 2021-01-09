Buffalo Bills Star Stefon Diggs Wears Bruce Almighty Cleats

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs was looking for some divine intervention with his Bruce Almighty cleats today. NFL Wild Card Saturday kicked off with Buffalo taking on the Indianapolis Colts. The game was absolutely thrilling as the Bills triumphed over Indy by defending a last-second Hail Mary. Diggs made some huge plays for the home team with an amazing TD grab from quarterback Josh Allen. However, with Buffalo’s long-standing playoff struggles, some fans thought they would need some help from the man upstairs to get over the hump. The star wideout probably factored some of that joking into his shoe selection pregame. Things even got a little bit dicey late in the game as the officials upheld a controversial fumble call that almost allowed Indy to complete their come-from-behind effort. GQ sat down with the All-Pro to talk about his goals heading into the season.

Stefon Diggs was rocking the Bruce Almighty cleats pregame 🙌 (via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/Ozym9DWO5u — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 9, 2021

“No. I mean, I have my just regular life goals as far as what I do at the end of the season going into the new year: what I want in my life, what I want for my future. But when it comes to football, you just never know how things are going to shake out,” Diggs pondered. “I’ve been in past offenses where it was run-heavy, where you don't know how many targets you're going to get. So I try not to make any goals or anything like that. I just kind of let the sticks fall where they lay. This year they just laid in my favor.”

There’s no doubt that the receiver was looking for a change of scenery after last year. The respect that everyone would appreciate has come flooding in from fans and media alike after this season.

“In the football world, the guys that I respect as players, the guys that I go against on the regular, there's always been a mutual respect. I haven't really been concerned too much about the outside world because the outside world doesn't really know what goes on in between the lines at least,” the star explained. “They're just watching or gauging off of fantasy or whatever. But I've always gotten the respect from my peers as far as my athletic ability and talent level. So it's not like I ever really felt disrespected, but I always wanted more for myself and to have more success and do everything that I can to be one of the top receivers in the league or to be the best receiver in the league. That's what I've always been chasing.”

