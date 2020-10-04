Captain America Star Chris Evans Shares Another Adorable Dodger Photo

✖

Today is a beautiful day for celebrity dog content! Not only did Hugh Jackman post some adorable photos with his pups, but Chris Evans also shared a new picture of him with Dodger, our number one favorite good boy. Between celebrating National Dog Day to sharing post-surgery updates, Evans often treats fans to Dodger pics. The latest photo does not seem to be in honor of World Smile Day, which happened on Friday, but it certainly came at just the right time.

"Big smiles," Evans wrote. Check out the photo below, which features a wide smile from Dodger.

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

In addition to using social media to show off Dodger, Evans has also been very vocal about his new political website, A Starting Point. The website aims to be an entirely bipartisan source that provides accurate political facts without any sort of opinions. While the actor is vocal about his political beliefs on social media, he and the staff of the new site are making every effort to remove opinions when providing information.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans explained to PEOPLE. "You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things," he added.

"If the only thing we achieve is political engagement from an otherwise apathetic voter, then we've done our job," Evans explained. "Success looks like more people voting."

Evans will soon be seen in the blockbuster spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name, Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Gosling stars in the film as freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The current expectation is that Gosling will return for sequels after The Gray Man is released. The film is set to begin production in January.

Avengers: Endgame and more Chris Evans led Marvel films are currently available to stream on Disney+.