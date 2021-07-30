Disney's Jungle Cruise: New Sunken Boat Added to Ride

✖

The Jungle Cruise attraction has been a staple at Disney parks over the years, even spawning its own movie adaptation that is set to arrive next month. Over the summer, the actual ride at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is gradually getting some new updates as well, and it looks like the most recent one is pretty meta. This week, fans noticed a new addition to the Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise — a sunken ship, just outside of the hippo scene within the ride. You can check out the ship in a video below. According to WDWMagic.com, the ride's updates are expected to be completed later this summer, but will remain in operation during that time.

The new sunken ship has been regarded by some fans to be a reference to the actual Jungle Cruise boat that took on water in late February of last year. That ordeal, which occurred while guests were on board, did not result in any major injuries, but did captivate the Internet and spawn countless memes when it occurred. According to a rep from Disney, the incident occurred when the boat took on some water. Everyone made it out of the boat safely, and Disney Parks employees worked with the individual guests in an effort to help them enjoy their stay at the parks despite the incident.

The additions come as the Jungle Cruise movie is nearing its debut on the big screen, with an all-star cast led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th.