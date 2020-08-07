X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Posts Video Message to First Responders and Essential Workers

✖

Since the pandemic began, many celebrities have taken to social media to encourage their fans to wear a mask. Marvel's Mark Ruffalo recently revealed his simple reason for wearing masks and Tom Hanks scolded folks for not wearing them. X-Men star Hugh Jackman also shared art of his iconic character, Wolverine, promoting masks and this wasn't the first time. The actor took to Twitter this week to remind people of the importance of mask-wearing once again in a video dedicated to first responders.

"Thank you to all the #FirstResponders and #EssentialWorkers the world over. We’re enormously grateful for all you are doing! PS. Please wear a #facemask," Jackman wrote. "Shoutout to all the essential workers who are working tirelessly, around the clock, all around the world," he said in the video. "You guys are on the frontlines and your selflessness is making it possible for people like me to be at home and to be safe, so thank you, thank you, thank you. And for anyone who's listening to this, don't forget... Wear a mask." You can watch the video in the post below:

Thank you Thank you to all the #FirstResponders and #EssentialWorkers the world over. We’re enormously grateful for all you are doing! PS. Please wear a #facemask. pic.twitter.com/aO04Ya86nn — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 5, 2020

This isn't the only time Jackman has sent messages to those on the frontlines. The coronavirus pandemic has put healthcare workers on the frontline of a battle to keep as many people as possible healthy, so Jackman recently took note when he saw the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight squad and the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds flying to pay tribute to those healthcare workers. He took a short video and shared the shot on Twitter, which you can check out here.

Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

Recently, Jackman was also nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Frank Tassone in HBO's Bad Education. The actor will be competing against Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

