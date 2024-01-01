Sharknado Star Ian Ziering Gets Attacked by Mini-Bike Gang

Ian Ziering, an actor known for his work on Beverly Hills, 90210 and the Sharknado series of films, was recently involved in an altercation with a mini-bike gang in Los Angeles. A new report from TMZ outlines the details surrounding the incident, which occurred on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. In video obtained by the outlet, Ziering appears to get out of his car and confront one of the bikers, who were reportedly weaving in and out of traffic and may have collided with his vehicle. A fight ensues between Ziering and several other bikers, before the actor gets back into his car and leaves the scene.

According to TMZ's reporting, Ziering's twelve-year-old daughter Mia was riding with him in the car. An official report has reportedly been filed with law enforcement, listing Ziering as the victim. That being said, the investigation is apparently still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

