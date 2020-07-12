X-Men: Amazing Sentinel Cosplay Is on the Hunt for Mutants

✖

If a two-foot-tall Sentinel isn't exciting enough for you, then how about a human-sized one? Marvel's mutant-hunting robots come to life in an impressive cosplay shared to Instagram. The costume comes from cosplayer Roger P out of California, whose Instagram handle is humminh2. He specializes in big cosplays, often with mechanical elements. Some of his past cosplays include Marvel's Juggernaut, Hulk, and War Machine, as well as Bumblebee and Optimus Prime from Transformers. On Saturday, Roger took his latest creation, a full Sentinel cosplay, out for a test run, likely giving any unregistered mutants in the area a scare. You can see it for yourself below.

This cosplay caps off a busy week for sentinels. The two-foot Sentinel is the first project revealed as part of Hasbro's new HasLab crowdfunding platform. The project received full backing in less than a day. Some of the features of the figure include:

26.3-inch (669 mm) Sentinel figure

LEDs in the head and chest (2x AAA batteries required, not included)

18-inch Sentinel "tentacle" accessory

Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure with 6-Inch alternate Sentinel Prime head

Marvel Insider Points Redemption code (70,000 points per purchase, limit 2 code redemptions per account) & X-Men #14 (1963) digital comic to read in the Marvel Comics app (available in iOS and Android). Open to US residents 18+. Terms apply.

Tier 1 UNLOCK: Marvel Legends Master Mold alternate head accessory

The Sentinels also play a significant role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, which became the first live-action X-Men movie on Disney+ when it joined the streaming service on Friday, with three more X-Men movies on the way. Star Hugh Jackman appreciated that Days of Future Past made it onto Disney's family-friendly streaming service uncensored.

In X-Men: Days of Future Past, "Convinced that mutants pose a threat to humanity, Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) develops the Sentinels, enormous robotic weapons that can detect a mutant gene and zero in on that person. In the 21st century, the Sentinels have evolved into highly efficient killing machines. With mutants now facing extinction, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) volunteers to go back in time and rally the X-Men of the past to help change a pivotal moment in history and thereby save their future."

Bryan Singer directed X-Men: Days of Future Past from a screenplay written by Simon Kinberg. The film brings together the stars of the original X-Men trilogy with the stars of the X-Men prequel trilogy. The cast includes Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.