Agatha All Along Producer Talks Fan Theories and The Marvels Post-Credit Scene

It's been a great week for MCU fans as Marvel Studios continues to share Agatha All Along content ranging from mysterious trailers to fun horror posters. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with some of the folks involved with the WandaVision spinoff, including the show's stars and producers. While speaking with producer Mary Livanos, who previously worked on WandaVision and The Marvels, we brought up the fan theories that ran rampant during the WandaVision era and asked if fan speculation inspired any moments in Agatha All Along. We also asked about The Marvels' post-credit scene and if we would see more from it in the future, but Livanos wasn't giving anything up.

"I can say that we were all very delighted by all the fan theories that came out over the course of WandaVision, some that we were very surprised by ourselves," Livanos shared. "So I think, of course, as always fans will have to tune in to find out, and unfortunately that's all I can say about that."

"I think fans and myself will have to tune in to find out," she reiterated when asked about a follow-up to The Marvels' post-credit scene."

You can watch our interview with Livanos at the top of the page.

Will Elizabeth Olsen Be in Agatha All Along?

(Photo: Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision. - Marvel Studios)

With Joe Locke rumored to be playing the son of Wanda Maximoff, many are wondering if Elizabeth Olsen will be showing up in the new show. While there's no official word on whether or not Olsen is returning to the MCU, many fans suspect she'll be popping up in Agatha All Along.

It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for the upcoming series. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, the series will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Agatha, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

(Photo: Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha Harkness. - Empire Magazine/Marvel Studios)

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more from our Agatha All Along interviews.