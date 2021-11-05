WandaVision: All The Major Questions And Fan Theories Answered

WandaVision is now over, but that doesn't mean the buzz around the show has died down. In fact, WandaVision's finale episode, "The Series Finale" has left Marvel fans buzzing with more elation and/or disappointment than ever. With WandaVision's ending comes the inevitable debriefing, where we go back over the major questions and fan theories that sustained WandaVision during its run and look at how it all turned out. In the case of WandaVision, those discussions range from everything to proposed appearances from big Marvel heroes (Doctor Strange, Reed Richards) to theories that there's a bigger villain pulling the strings. Here are all the major questions and fan theories of WandaVision that have been answered by the series ending:

Is Vision Still Alive? (Photo: @SPDRMNKYXXIII / Instagram) All throughout WandaVision there's been the looming question of how Vision (Paul Bettany) is even able to be "living" in Westview with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), after Thanos annihilated him in Avengers: Infinity War. Well, it was revealed that Wanda created her sitcom version of Vision from memories and the lingering powers of the Mind Stone. However, SWORD reassembled Vision's physical form with a white paint job, and the two Vision's faced off in the finale. Thanks to a philosophical theory "Viz" proposes to White Vision, the "soul" of the android hero is downloaded into this new white body. The new Vision escaped SWORD and flew away from Westview; poor "Viz" was erased when Wanda take down her Hex bubble. So "Vision" is still alive, technically, but the finer points of what life now means for VIsion (and if Paul Bettany is coming back) is yet unclear.

Who or What Is Powering Agatha & Wanda's Magic? (Photo: WandaVision / Marvel Studios) WandaVision expanded the scope of magic and mysticism in the MCU beyond what Doctor Strange established. Witches have their own covens and access to magic - a magic that's not as refined and studied as that wielded by the Masters of the Mystic Arts. Agatha Harkness was revealed to be drawing from the Darkhold book of the damned, while Wanda was revealed to be "The Scarlet Witch" of evil prophecy, able to channel limitless Chaos Magic. The question fans have been asking is what are the ultimate sources of the Agatha and Wanda's magic? What entity is using the Darkhold as a conduit?

Why Cast Evan Peters as Quicksilver? The WandaVision finale's biggest disappointment was no doubt the reveal that Evan Peters' Quicksilver/Uncle Pete character was actually Westview actor, Ralph Bohner. WandaVision sparked major headlines when Peters (a former X-Men movies star) showed up in the MCU as the new Quicksilver; it seemed Marvel Studios was embracing a true multiverse structure that could include the Fox X-Men films in MCU canon. Instead, we got a penis joke. So why did WandaVision cast Evan Peters as Quicksilver? According to director Matt Shakman, it wasn't mean to jerk fans around, so much as it was to jerk Wanda around: "That came fairly early in the development of the show, this question of who would be at that door and grief does a lot to a person, in terms of what they're willing to accept," Shakman explains. "And, yes, Agatha let's you know that she was pulling the strings on that, trying to get a little more information."

Why Is SWORD Director Hayward Such A Villain? (Photo: Disney) This is one of the bigger unexplained threads of WandaVision: what the hell is up with SWORD's acting director, Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg)? The guy went from being a rigid-but-honorable law enforcement leader, to being the focus of a lot of fan theories about his villainous agenda, which seemed to payoff with the reveal of White Vision. By the WandaVision finale, Hayward was storming the Westview battlefield in a humvee and busting off gunshots at Wanda's two twin sons - what the hell? What is the real story behind Hayward? And why did he rebuild Vision and frame Wanda for stealing his body? It seems the scheme was to get this new Vision into SWORD's possession with no trace; however, Marvel Comics history legacy dictates that Hayward's Vision quest could make him a pawn of a much bigger villain. That possibility is still on the table.

Was That Mephisto We Saw Everywhere? (Photo: Disney) The biggest WandaVision villain theory was that Marvel's top devil Mephisto was pulling Wanda's strings. Well, it turned out that WandaVision was the story of Wanda's grieving process, no big devil needed. However, that doesn't mean that Mephisto is completely off the table, yet. There's still a lot of origin story to be told about the origin of Wanda's Chaos Magic powers, and why they have such dark, ominous connections to the Darkhold. Since Scarlet Witch is a central figure in a film called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems inevitable that we'll see the warnings Agatha Harkness gave to Wanda manifest. Marvel Comics history places some big connections on Wanda's magic, Agatha's "instruction," the creation of Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and their collective ties to Mephisto. The MCU could very well reveal the same.

Who Were Dotty & Those Commercial Actors? (Photo: Marvel Studios / WandaVision) Agnes was Wanda's friendly-but-nosy neighbor, but Dottie (Emma Caulfield) as something much more ominous: leader of the neighborhood ladies' clique, who had a definite mean girl streak. Fans waited each week to see who "Dottie" really was... only to find out she was just a suburban mom Wanda had "cast" in her sitcom. So why place such ominous emphasis on Dottie early on? To fool fans on purpose with a deliberate red herring. That's no speculation: Emma Caulfield confirmed that fact to Comicbook.com: "It was impossible for people to not be disappointed!" she explained. "I'm trying not to feel disingenuous, but knowing full well [their theories were] just so far removed from the truth. That's tough, being the red herring. Again, I hope no one eggs my house." DO NOT EGG HER HOUSE. WandaVision just wanted to keep fans guessing. As for those fake commercials starring the same two actors? We learned in episode 8 that they definitely weren't Wanda's parents. They were just manifestations of Wanda's psyche.

Who Was The Aerospace Engineer? (Photo: Marvel) No one. Just a SWORD technician who snuck a (useless) lunar rover out for Monica, to help get back inside Wanda's Hex bubble. We'll never truly know if WandaVision made it seem like Monica Rambeau's contact was going to be a big MCU character reveal, or Marvel fan theories just ran rampant, and swept everyone up in outsized expectations. We admit, we played a part in stoking that Fantastic Four connection theory - but was it not all in good fun?

What Are Monica Rambeau's Superpowers? (Photo: Disney) Going through Wanda's Hex Barrior three times gave Monica Rambeau a set of superpowers - though WandaVision only scratched the surface about what they are. In Marvel Comics, Monica Rambeau becomes a superhero with a powerful set of energy powers. She can sense and see specturms of energy, and transform her body into any kind of energy form, gaining all the properties and powers of that energy. She can only channel one form of energy at a time, but witch between forms without limit. She can project energy as waves, energy blasts, or force beams, as well as pulling off all kinds of other tricks like holograms, splitting her form into multiple energy bodies, and an immortality that stops her aging. Monica has gone by one of the longest list of codenames in Marvel Comics, including Spectrum, Photon, Pulsar, and even a time holding the Captain Marvel mantle. In the MCU, we know Monica can (so far) see spectrums of energy, and the Wandavision finale saw her change her body into some form of energy to stop Hayward's bullets. The show set up Monica's powers to fully flourish in Captain Marvel 2.

What Happened to The Twins? (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) WandaVision introduced Wanda and Vision's twin sons Billy and Tommy - but didn't really explain how they were created. Wanda recreated Vision from memories and a portion of the Mind Stone's power - and we know she was able to transform reality - but not necessarily create life out of nothing. WandaVision could've let the mystery of The Twins end when Wanda ended her Hex bubble world, but the show didn't let it go that easy. The WandaVision post-credits scene saw Wanda experimenting with learning more about Chaos Magic through the Darkhold, only to hear her supposedly "fake" sons calling out to her through the void. The mystery of how Wanda's sons came to be - and where they are now, is sure to be a focus of Wanda's character arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.