Mephisto: Will the Marvel Villain Appear in Agatha?

Marvel fans are absolutely shocked that Mephisto got mentioned in Agatha All Along's third episode. While there have been references to the Darkhold and the Scarlet Witch in the first two episodes, hearing the word Mephisto out loud is something that probably wasn't on a lot of people's Bingo cards. Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale namedrops the Marvel villain when advising Joe Locke's Teen not to trust Agatha Harkness completely. When the other witches discover that the boy has a sigil on his mouth locking his secret identity, they know something weird is afoot. Could Mephisto be the one who wants the boy to get to the end of The Witches' Road? It could happen and Marvel fans could finally get the villain in live-action after all these years of anticipation.

Agatha All Along's first two episodes weren't shy about gesturing towards Mephisto and the Darkhold. Teen's mouth magically stitches shut with a very suspicious cursive M in episode 2. When that image debuted in the trailers for Agatha All Along, MCU fans raced to social media to discuss the Mephisto theories again. When WandaVision premiered, it felt like the entire pop culture world became aware of the character. Across different platforms people did scene analysis and laid out evidence to show Mephisto was coming. The villain never appeared in that Disney+ series. But, after this tease, the door is open for it to really happen in Agatha All Along. Adding in the Darkhold's presence here is a nice touch too because the Scarlet Witch theories are plentiful too.

(Photo: Agatha brings back Mephisto. - Marvel)

Episode 3 sees Agatha's coven having to re-live some of their trauma and Kathryn Hahn's leader takes this the hardest. It's clear from the end of this episode that something traumatic happened to Agatha Harkness's baby a long time ago. One could read into the symbolism that the child was involved in how the witch managed to obtain the Darkhold the first time around. (Long before she used that bedeviled book to torment Wanda Maximoff in Westview.) Sing as how it was never clarified what you have to do to get the Darkhold, Marvel fans' brains are racing with the possibilities. Was it an in-person exchange with the demon Mephisto? A lot of people out there sure are hoping so.

Agatha All Along Brings Back WandaVision Theories

(Photo: The Darkhold is back. - Marvel)

Friends, we are back in WandaVision theory territory with this episode of Agatha All Along and the fans are absolutely buzzing all over again. Hearing the words Mephisto out loud in a Marvel Studios series is something that fans of Scarlet Witch and the MCU in general have been waiting literal years for. So, to get that and a look at the Darhold again in the same episode is enough to send people reeling. Now, the showrunner for Agatha All Along has cautioned people against getting ahead of themselves when it comes to the theories. Last time, WandaVision fans managed to convince themselves that Reed Richards was going to show up to help save the day. (RIP Aerospace Engineer theories that kept us up all night many moons ago…) But, this seems like it will be a little bit different as there was literal mention of the powerful Marvel villain.

ComicBook asked Agatha All Along producer Mary Livanos about the various fan theories that powered WandaVision during its run. Also, we had to talk about the general speculation that continues to thrive around Marvel Studios production. She appreciates the enthusiasm, but couldn't offer us a direct comment one way or another.

(Photo: WandaVision fans, your time is now. - Disney+)

"I can say that we were all very delighted by all the fan theories that came out over the course of WandaVision, some that we were very surprised by ourselves," Livanos told us. "So I think, of course, as always fans will have to tune in to find out, and unfortunately that's all I can say about that."

When it comes to other MCU payoffs like The Marvels, the producer could only smile and reply, "I think fans and myself will have to tune in to find out." The more recent Marvel titles have been gaining steam and having Mephisto actually show his red face in Agatha All Along would be a massive payoff for longtime fans after WandaVision's theory extravaganza. (Basically, you could double that if the Marvel bad guy shows up in any later projects as a thorn in the heroes' sides.) As people spent the last two years lamenting the lack of interconnectivity between MCU projects, this is a major moment for the franchise to establish another throughline in The Multiverse Saga.

Do you think Mephisto is coming? Check out all the pop culture conversation over at @ComicBook!