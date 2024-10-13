Wandavision Fan-Favorite Reacts to Agatha All Along Recast

Agatha All Along revealed a new version of Wanda Maximoff’s son this week and the actor that had the role before in the MCU reacted to the news. WandaVision fans grew to love Julian Hillard as Billy in the Disney+ series. On social media, the MCU actor praised Joe Locke for his performance in Agatha All Along Episode 5. While the name Billy hasn’t been said yet, it’s pretty clear that the mysterious teen is supposed to be Wanda’s son. Hillard said, “Joe Locke is awesome y’all… I fully support whatever role he plays in the MCU.” It’s a kind gesture and garnered a lot of love for the younger version of Billy online.

So, the call is already there for Joe Locke whenever he wants it. Since this is The Multiverse Saga, there’s still a chance that both Billy’s could be on screen together before Avengers: Secret Wars is done and dusted. Interestingly, one thing that Hillard had on his vision board might now be on Locke’s to-do list as well: being a Young Avenger. The team continues to build in the background of all these Phase 4 and 5 Marvel Studios titles. Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, Skaar, Billy, Ironheart and more have already found their way into the mix for whatever’s next. The Direct previously asked Hillard about joining up and he sounded thrilled about it.

New Billy and Old Billy

“I’m up for anything. I think it would be cool to do more projects with Xochitl, and yeah, all the ones you mentioned too. I’d love to see some sort of Children’s Crusade adaptation,” Hillard admitted. “That’s my favorite Billy story. It would be fun to see Billy and Kid Loki interact, and Alligator Loki too. And, of course, can’t forget Teddy! Ooh, and Iron Lad!”

Agatha All Along Is Not Short On Surprises

Billy and Wanda Maximoff.

Agatha All Along Has demonstrated that Marvel Studios has its eyes on the future with every passing episode. Remember the fervor back in Episode 3 when Mephisto finally got dropped into an episode of one of these Marvel TV shows. Moments like that are helping build the idea that the forward arching plan can move forward even in series where you would least expect it. One of the main theories dancing across the entirety of WandaVision was that Mephisto would appear at some point to be at the core of this problem with Billy and Tommy’s existence. Now, Agatha All Along is geared towards telling the story of our main character. But, it’s clear that Marvel has some other plans in the works too.

Director Jac Schaeffer told The Hollywood Reporter that the call to include Mephisto came all the way from the top. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum and executive producer Mary Livanos all had a conversation about including the famous Marvel villain in the latest series. With that level of communication, it would seem something is brewing with the demon somewhere down the line in the MCU. At any rate, fans reacted to that news with the kind of candor you would expect. Viewers are now hoping for a possible cameo from the actor who’s playing Mephisto before the end of this show. It remains to be seen if that will happen. But, anything is really possible when you dig down into it.

“It was a conversation with [Agatha] executive producer Mary Livanos, [Marvel’s head of streaming] Brad [Winderbaum] and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige], but it is a mention that is larger than me and this show,” Schaeffer began. “It is the larger Marvel-ness of it. So it is not about me bristling or having any kind of a reaction or agenda, mostly because that type of fevered discourse that is very, very rooted in the comics is not as interesting to me as the current story being told in the series at hand.”

