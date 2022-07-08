BossLogic Art Hilariously Combines Thor: Love and Thunder and Scream

Thor: Love and Thunder is officially playing in theatres everywhere, and the movie has a lot of fun additions to the franchise. Not only did Christan Bale make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Gorr the God Butcher, but Russell Crowe appears in the movie as Zeus. Turns out, human stars aren't the only ones folks are enjoying in the film. The movie also featured the debut of a couple of screaming goats named Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. When it comes to the power of screaming, these magical goats can give any famous scream queen a run for their money. In fact, artist BossLogic took to social media yesterday to share a hilarious mash-up between Thor: Love and Thunder and Scream.

"In theatres now," BossLogic captioned the post. You can check out the hilarious poster below:

Thor: Love and Thunder has been met with fairly positive reviews. The Marvel film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "electrifying and erratic." The movie sees the return of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi along with a cast of Marvel favorites. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), and Waititi (Korg) all returned for the film. The movie also includes some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth recently shared. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

As for Scream, it was announced soon after the fifth movie was released that a sixth installment was in the works. The upcoming movie will reportedly leave the town of Woodsboro and see the characters going up against a new Ghostface in New York. Most of the fifth movie's survivors will be returning in addition to longtime franchise star, Courteney Cox. It's been reported that Neve Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement, but there have been rumors that that could change. While many fans are disappointed by the Neve news, there will be one long-awaited return and that's Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere.

Thor: Love & Thunder is now playing in theatres. Scream 6 is scheduled to be released on March 31st, 2023.