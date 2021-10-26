Deadpool Fans Relaunch Petition to Have Statue Built in His Hometown of Regina

Marvel Comics’ Deadpool has a notoriety wholly his own, with fans going to some great lengths to celebrate the the Merc with a Mouth. Following the character’s recent 30th anniversary, one movement, in particular, is hoping to forever pay homage to the character. A petition was recently relaunched to build a statue to Deadpool in his now-canonical hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan. The movement, which first popped up in 2016 to minimal success, is now trying to reinvigorate fans, with the help of a teaser video from the local Rebellion Brewing Company. At the time of this writing, the petition has nearly 600 signatures.

“In 2016, Deadpool declared he was from the city that rhymes with fun – Regina, Saskatchewan. It’s canon now, no takesies backsies,” the petition, which was created by a user named Matt B., proclaims. “We humbly petition the powers that be to apply maximum effort in the creation and installation of a Deadpool statue in Regina. We want to commemorate the cinematic achievements of this Canadian comic book hero and invite people from around the world to make pilgrimage to see the statue and truly, Experience Regina.”

While there’s no telling if this new campaign for a Deadpool statue will come to fruition, it’s hard to deny that the character is even more well-known than he was in 2016, with a third Deadpool movie currently in the works at Marvel Studios, and Ryan Reynolds expected to return.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared earlier this year.

“It will not be [filming] this year,” Feige added. “Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob’s Burgers‘ Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time.

“When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” Feige previously told Variety. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

