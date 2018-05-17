Deadpool Producer Confirms Man of Steel's Michael Shannon Was Almost Cable

It's been six years since Ryan Reynolds last played Deadpool in Deadpool 2, and Marvel fans are eager to see the star step back into the role After the Disney/Fox merger, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. We still don't know when the third movie is happening, but there's lots of speculation that it's not too far off. In the meantime, folks involved with the first two movies are sharing some fun behind-the-scenes details. Recently, IndieWire spoke to producer Kelly McCormick who confirmed Michael Shannon almost played Cable in Deadpool 2, a role that eventually went to Josh Brolin.

"He actually almost was Cable," McCormick said of Shannon. "Then there was some sort of hiccup conflict at the very last minute, and then we just ended up reconnecting on this one, and felt really lucky that this was the role for him. Because Josh [Brolin] was so good as Cable, I can't even imagine [what that would have been like]."

Last year, Brolin talked about playing Cable and opened up about why the role was a "major challenge."

"I think Deadpool was a major challenge just because there was such expectation," Brolin explained during an interview with ACE Universe. "MCU, [there] was a time like 'There's never been a good bad guy,' which is no comment on anybody who's ever played a bad guy, but I know that was out there. That was meaningless to me. That made no difference in any choice I ever made. Because I go, well 'I'm just another bad, I mean, whatever. I can only do what I do.'"

Brolin added, "With Deadpool, it was a little different because Deadpool was such an amazing, unexpected, risque film, and, and manifestation of Tim [Miller] and Ryan [Reynolds]. There was all this expectation on Cable that I really feel it. No, not necessarily I felt it in the film. The film needing to be good. And that's, that to me is never a great thing, it's never a great feeling. Having that pressure, the freer, you are the better it will be."

