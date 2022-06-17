Disney D23 Poster Includes Spider-Man, Indiana Jones, and Teases More Reveals

September is here, and with that comes a new poster for this month's D23 Expo featuring a host of different Disney characters. The Disney-branded fan convention is being held September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, and will deliver all-new looks at upcoming TV and movie projects, as well as panels featuring your favorite actors. Disney Legends will also induct 14 nominees, including the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell, and more. D23 Gold Members will receive an exclusive poster at D23 Expo that is sprinkled with different characters like Spider-Man and Indiana Jones.

The D23 Expo poster includes 58 references to various characters, which may seem like a lot on the surface. However, once you glance at the poster below, you'll quickly discover how difficult it may be to spot every reference unless you're the most devoted Mousketeer. Speaking of Mickey Mouse, he stands front and center with a wide smile on his face, with his Disney castle in the background. It's also possible there are more hidden Easter eggs for potential reveals set to take place at D23 Expo that weekend.

(Photo: Disney)

Of course, Marvel will have a presence at D23 Expo. San Diego Comic-Con featured Marvel Studios unveiling its Phase 5 and 6 plans, along with the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the comics side, new details concerning Christopher Cantwell ending his Iron Man run, Jason Aaron and Bryan Hitch's Avengers Assemble Alpha, and the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web were announced. However, Marvel saved some of its big news for the Disney-focused D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, where a lineup of panels, stage events, guest appearances, exclusive merchandise, giveaways, and more are planned.

The D23 Expo show floor will include the Marvel Studios Pavilion, where a costume display, exclusive giveaways, a photo activation, and other surprises are in store. The show floor also has the shopDisney booth for exciting Marvel merchandise featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, along with a variety of other products at retailer booths during the show.

"For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world," said Bob Chapek, CEO, The Walt Disney Company. "I can't wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we're using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives."

Can you find all 58 references in the D23 Expo poster? The convention takes place September 9-11.