ComicBook Nation: Doctor Strange 2 Review / Did Moon Knight's Finale Deliver?
The CB Nation crew reviews Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and talk all the big SPOILERS, debate whether Moon Knight's finale was the best of Marvel Disney+, and breakdown the biggest news like the House of the Dragon and Obi-Wan Trailers – PLUS: New comics!
Here's what ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said in his initial reactions to Doctor Strange 2:
All I can/will say is that #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is the most SAM RAIMI Sam Raimi movie I've seen in years. And I mean that in the best way. Laughs, heart, shock, scares, grossness, and a hefty dose of WEIRD. And those surprises... 🤯🥵 #Marvel #MCU
Now the bad news: #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness is proof that the #MCU Multiverse saga is a total mess, whose gimmickry spectacle is coming at too great an expense of complete & well-rounded story telling. #Loki, #SpiderManNoWayHome – so little of it connects
And man, #MultiverseOfMadness is going to spark the biggest #WandaVision debate since Ralph Bohner. I'm about how #MCU #Wanda Stans are going to feel about this film. LETS BE CLEAR: Elizabeth Olsen gives an Award-worthy performance all over this film
The scripts on these #Marvel Multiverse projects just clearly show that no one knows how to inject full story into the mythos mess the Russos left behind after #AvengersEndgame and it's timeline theory. So far, "Multiverse" in the #MCU = stunt casting and vague teases.
